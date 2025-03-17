Left Menu

Odisha's Connectivity Challenge: Bridging the Digital Divide

Odisha faces a connectivity crisis with 2,603 villages lacking mobile networks and 10 panchayats missing broadband services. Efforts led by Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling aim to resolve these issues under the Digital Bharat Nidhi project, expected to complete by June.

  • Country:
  • India

A staggering 2,603 villages across 167 blocks in Odisha are devoid of mobile network services, and 10 panchayats lack broadband connectivity, as disclosed by a state minister on Monday.

In an assembly session, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling responded to a query from BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo regarding connectivity. Notably, Kandhamal district leads with 375 villages without mobile service, followed by Rayagada, Gajapati, and others.

Mahaling announced that efforts are underway to address these connectivity issues with the installation of new mobile towers under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) telecom project, slated for completion by June. Additionally, satellite services will bring broadband to the 10 panchayats lacking it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

