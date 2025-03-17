Event Contracts Surge Amid Debate: Investment or Gambling?

Event contracts have witnessed a surge in popularity following the U.S. presidential election, prompting a fierce debate between traders and critics. These contracts offer traders a chance to speculate on various outcomes, from sports to politics, but skeptics argue they resemble gambling.

Major platforms such as Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have recently introduced event contracts to capitalize on their growing appeal. However, regulatory challenges, including those posed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), remain significant. In 2023, the CFTC rejected a proposal from prediction marketplace KalshiEX related to political events, citing concerns about legality.

The debate continues as the financial sector assesses the implications of event contracts. While proponents see them as a democratizing force in investment, critics worry about potential risks. CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham's stance against "regulation by enforcement" may lead to a more cooperative regulatory environment, yet challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)