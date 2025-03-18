Left Menu

Alphabet's Strategic Move: Acquiring Wiz to Dominate Cloud Security

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is buying cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion in an all-cash deal. This acquisition aims to strengthen Alphabet’s presence in the cloud computing industry against competitors like Amazon and Microsoft. Wiz will join Google Cloud to enhance security solutions and cloud service options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is set to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for a whopping $32 billion. The acquisition, conducted entirely in cash, is a crucial step for Alphabet to bolster its cloud computing market presence—a sector currently dominated by corporate behemoths Amazon and Microsoft.

Post-transaction, Wiz will integrate with Google Cloud, a strategic move aimed at enhancing security solutions and providing more choices in cloud service providers for businesses and governments alike. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the collaboration's potential to 'turbocharge improved cloud security' and facilitate the use of multiple cloud platforms concurrently.

Established just four years ago and based in New York, Wiz specializes in developing tools to safeguard information housed in remote data centers. Alphabet's acquisition bid exceeded a previous $23 billion offer turned down by Wiz last July, underscoring Google's longstanding interest in the budding tech startup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

