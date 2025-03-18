Left Menu

Putin's Caution to Russian Business Leaders Amid Sanctions

President Vladimir Putin advised Russian business leaders against expecting a complete return to free trade and capital flow, even if Western sanctions on Russia ease. He highlighted that competitors will always seek to weaken Russia, finding alternative ways to pose challenges.

Updated: 18-03-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:34 IST
President Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin cautioned Russian business leaders on Tuesday against relying on the restoration of completely free trade and capital flow, even if Western sanctions on Russia are reduced.

During a meeting with Russian businessmen, Putin emphasized that international competitors will consistently aim to weaken and contain Russia.

He warned that even if sanctions are lifted or eased, new methods will be devised to pose challenges to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

