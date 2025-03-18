Left Menu

Google's $32 Billion Bet on Wiz to Bolster Cloud Security

Alphabet, Google's parent company, plans to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion, enhancing its cloud computing capabilities against competitors Amazon and Microsoft. This strategic move aims to integrate AI-powered security solutions, catering to the increasing demand spurred by generative AI advancements.

Updated: 18-03-2025 19:39 IST
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced on Tuesday its intent to purchase Wiz for approximately $32 billion. This marks Alphabet's largest acquisition, as the company strategically reinforces its position in the cybersecurity sector within the competitive cloud-computing landscape dominated by Amazon and Microsoft.

The decision to acquire Wiz comes after the cybersecurity firm dismissed Alphabet's previous $23 billion offer, favoring instead the prospect of an initial public offering. The move is aimed at integrating AI-driven cybersecurity solutions into Google's cloud business, a sector vigorously expanding alongside the rise of generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

Although regulatory hurdles in 2024 had slowed significant mergers, analysts anticipate renewed momentum due to potential shifts in U.S. antitrust policies. Following the merger, Wiz, a rapidly growing software startup valued at $12 billion, will continue to support major cloud providers, with expectations for the deal to conclude by 2026, pending regulatory approval.

