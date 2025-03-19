Countdown to Tariff Turbulence: April 2 Deadline Looms

The Trump administration remains steadfast in its decision to implement reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, a White House official confirmed.

This clarification followed remarks made by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, which implied that there could be negotiations to avert the new import duties.

The official reiterated, "The intent is to enact tariffs on April 2," emphasizing that unless the U.S. achieves equilibrium in tariff and non-tariff barriers, or has higher tariffs, these measures will be enforced as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)