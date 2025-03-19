Left Menu

India's Online Gaming Surge: A Billion-Dollar Boom

India's online gaming sector is projected to grow to USD 9.1 billion by 2029, primarily driven by real money games. The sector could unlock up to USD 63 billion in investor value. India's rapidly expanding gaming market could potentially benefit from increasing FDI, technological innovation, and regulatory support.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:06 IST
  • India

The online gaming sector in India is set to experience remarkable growth, with expectations to expand to USD 9.1 billion by 2029, according to a joint report by WinZO Games and the IEIC. The report, unveiled at San Francisco's Game Developers Conference, highlights the dominance of real money games, which currently account for a significant portion of the market.

In 2024, the sector's revenue was pegged at USD 3.7 billion, with real money gaming commanding an 86 percent market share. By 2029, this segment's market share is expected to slightly decline to 80 percent, as non-real money games see a modest increase. The report underscores India's potential to unlock USD 63 billion in investor value by the end of the decade, as it evolves into a global gaming hub.

India's gaming landscape is vibrant, with over 591 million gamers and a burgeoning game development ecosystem. The sector's growth is bolstered by USD 3 billion in FDI and the government's supportive regulatory environment. These factors, along with increased IP exports and a potential workforce of 2 million, position India's online gaming industry as a significant player in the global digital economy by 2034.

