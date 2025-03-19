Left Menu

Hyperloop: India's Leap into Futuristic Transportation

Hyperloop technology is in early development, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The global standards for the technology's technical and safety parameters are yet to be established. A partnership with IIT Madras aims to set up a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop technology in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:36 IST
Hyperloop: India's Leap into Futuristic Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The nascent stage of Hyperloop technology development was highlighted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a Lok Sabha session on Wednesday. He noted that global technical and safety standards for the technology are still underway.

Addressing questions by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Vaishnaw elaborated on research and development efforts towards air mobility solutions, including details about a proposed 11.5-km Hyperloop track. Benefits such as speed, energy efficiency, and environmental impact were among the key aspects discussed.

In a step towards advancing this futuristic mode of transport, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, under the Ministry of Railways, has partnered with IIT Madras. A Memorandum of Understanding, backed by Rs 20.89 crore, has been signed to establish a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop technology. This initiative will focus on developing a sub-scale model of a pod, a test track, and a vacuum tube facility at IIT Madras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025