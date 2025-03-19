Hyperloop: India's Leap into Futuristic Transportation

The nascent stage of Hyperloop technology development was highlighted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a Lok Sabha session on Wednesday. He noted that global technical and safety standards for the technology are still underway.

Addressing questions by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Vaishnaw elaborated on research and development efforts towards air mobility solutions, including details about a proposed 11.5-km Hyperloop track. Benefits such as speed, energy efficiency, and environmental impact were among the key aspects discussed.

In a step towards advancing this futuristic mode of transport, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, under the Ministry of Railways, has partnered with IIT Madras. A Memorandum of Understanding, backed by Rs 20.89 crore, has been signed to establish a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop technology. This initiative will focus on developing a sub-scale model of a pod, a test track, and a vacuum tube facility at IIT Madras.

