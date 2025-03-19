Revolutionizing Green Mobility: The Self-Charging Electric Vehicle

The dawn of a new era in electric mobility is upon us with the advent of self-charging electric vehicles. Spearheading this innovative leap is Er. Satyam Kumar Jha, a distinguished educator now making waves in clean energy with his Self-Charging Electric Vehicle System. This system promises to eliminate the conventional charging woes associated with electric vehicles.

Jha's innovation harnesses wind energy generated on-the-go, ensuring vehicles remain charged without relying on external charging stations. The implications of this are considerable: it offers unlimited driving range and significant reduction in operational costs, while also promoting an eco-friendly energy solution.

Moreover, the introduction of a highly efficient air tube generator by Jha extends wind energy capabilities to unprecedented territories, operating at lower wind speeds and opening up new opportunities for energy generation in diverse environments. As India advances in green technology, such innovations bolster its stature as a global leader in renewable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)