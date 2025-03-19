Left Menu

EU to Challenge Starlink's Monopoly for Ukraine's Space Access

The European Union proposes funding Ukraine's access to EU-based space services, aiming to diversify and increase resilience by providing alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink. This initiative follows concerns about a potential Starlink shutdown in Ukraine. EU satellite operators are in discussions about stepping in to ensure continued connectivity.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:25 IST
EU to Challenge Starlink's Monopoly for Ukraine's Space Access
The European Commission has urged the EU to finance Ukraine's access to space services through European commercial providers. This recommendation was part of a white paper on the future of European defense, amid concerns about potential internet disruptions if Ukraine loses access to Elon Musk's Starlink.

As Ukraine faces internet access challenges due to war conditions, European satellite firms are engaging in talks to replace or supplement Starlink, should it become necessary. Poland, alongside other EU nations, has expressed support for finding viable alternatives to maintain Ukraine's connectivity.

Spain's Hisdesat has committed to enhancing its services over Ukraine, anticipating an increase in its operational capabilities with an incoming satellite launch. Meanwhile, other major satellite operators like Eutelsat and SES are seen as potential players but remain tight-lipped about their roles in addressing this strategic need.

