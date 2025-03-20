Odisha's Digital Leap: Cable Landing Station in Puri Powers Global Connectivity

In a strategic effort to bolster Odisha's role as a digital powerhouse, the state's Electronics and IT department has unveiled plans for a Cable Landing Station in Puri.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the project's detailed report, developed by RailTel and Deloitte, emphasizing the infrastructure's potential to attract major technology firms and investment in data centers.

The facility's coastal location in Puri is ideal for direct international fiber connections, promising reduced latency, improved internet speed, and positioning Odisha at the forefront of global digital networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)