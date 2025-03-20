Left Menu

Odisha's Digital Leap: Cable Landing Station in Puri Powers Global Connectivity

Odisha is set to enhance its digital infrastructure by establishing a Cable Landing Station in Puri. Spearheaded by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, this initiative aims to attract technology investment, improve internet connectivity, and create jobs, positioning Odisha as a key player in the global digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:48 IST
In a strategic effort to bolster Odisha's role as a digital powerhouse, the state's Electronics and IT department has unveiled plans for a Cable Landing Station in Puri.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the project's detailed report, developed by RailTel and Deloitte, emphasizing the infrastructure's potential to attract major technology firms and investment in data centers.

The facility's coastal location in Puri is ideal for direct international fiber connections, promising reduced latency, improved internet speed, and positioning Odisha at the forefront of global digital networks.

