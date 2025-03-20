ACT Fibernet Revolutionizes Connectivity with SmartWi-Fi® Innovation

ACT Fibernet is on the frontlines of technological breakthroughs, redefining the Wi-Fi experience with its latest offering, ACT SmartWi-Fi®. Officially unveiled in Bengaluru on March 20, 2025, this innovation promises robust and consistent connectivity across all devices, applications, and locations.

With internet now deemed a basic necessity, ACT Fibernet is ensuring users experience speed and stability like never before. The ACT SmartWi-Fi® leverages AI to maintain optimal performance, eliminating dead zones and buffering issues, while seamlessly managing network disruptions through advanced technologies.

This innovative service is powered by ACT Fibernet's proprietary algorithm, continuously optimizing device parameters to ensure smooth connectivity. Chief Marketing Officer Ravi Karthik notes that ACT SmartWi-Fi® is fundamental to modern life, delivering an unmatchable internet experience for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)