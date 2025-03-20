Smart TV Surge: Dish TV's Watcho Teams with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS

Dish TV is extending its OTT platform, Watcho, through a partnership with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS. This alliance aims to broaden Watcho's reach by integrating its content library into smart TVs, potentially tapping into a market of over 18 million users and covering more than 200 TV brands.

With connected televisions on the rise, Dish TV's Chief Revenue Officer, Sukhpreet Singh, emphasizes the strategic importance of being available on every television. The deal enhances user experience by offering seamless login and personalized content, thereby simplifying the viewing process for consumers.

Moreover, new users will benefit from Cloud TV Bundles, giving them access to exclusive deals across premium platforms like JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, all under a single Watcho subscription. This initiative reflects a significant step towards capturing a larger audience in the smart TV sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)