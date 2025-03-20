Left Menu

Smart TV Surge: Dish TV's Watcho Teams with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS

Dish TV's OTT platform, Watcho, partners with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS to expand its reach via smart TVs, integrating content across 200 brands. This collaboration aims to enhance user experience by simplifying access with a single login and offering exclusive entertainment bundles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:07 IST
Smart TV Surge: Dish TV's Watcho Teams with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dish TV is extending its OTT platform, Watcho, through a partnership with Cloud Walker's Cloud TV OS. This alliance aims to broaden Watcho's reach by integrating its content library into smart TVs, potentially tapping into a market of over 18 million users and covering more than 200 TV brands.

With connected televisions on the rise, Dish TV's Chief Revenue Officer, Sukhpreet Singh, emphasizes the strategic importance of being available on every television. The deal enhances user experience by offering seamless login and personalized content, thereby simplifying the viewing process for consumers.

Moreover, new users will benefit from Cloud TV Bundles, giving them access to exclusive deals across premium platforms like JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, all under a single Watcho subscription. This initiative reflects a significant step towards capturing a larger audience in the smart TV sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025