India Shifts from Service to Product Nation: Vaishnaw's Vision
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for academia, startups, and researchers to innovate and move beyond the reliance on government solutions. At an award ceremony for indigenous tech, he emphasized India's evolution from a service to a product nation in sectors like chip manufacturing and browser development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:37 IST
During an award ceremony, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged academia, startups, and researchers to embrace innovation and move beyond traditional government dependency.
He emphasized India's transformation from a service-oriented nation to one that prioritizes product development, particularly in tech sectors such as chips and browsers.
The minister awarded significant prizes to teams for their achievements in indigenous technology, highlighting an ongoing shift towards ensuring data security and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.
