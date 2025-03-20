India Shifts from Service to Product Nation: Vaishnaw's Vision

During an award ceremony, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged academia, startups, and researchers to embrace innovation and move beyond traditional government dependency.

He emphasized India's transformation from a service-oriented nation to one that prioritizes product development, particularly in tech sectors such as chips and browsers.

The minister awarded significant prizes to teams for their achievements in indigenous technology, highlighting an ongoing shift towards ensuring data security and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)