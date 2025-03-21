Left Menu

Heathrow Airport Reopens After Substation Fire

A fire at an electricity substation in Hayes caused the shutdown of London's Heathrow Airport. The London Fire Brigade has contained the fire and will conduct an investigation while working with partners to minimize disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted in an electricity substation located in Hayes, causing significant disruptions at Britain's Heathrow Airport. The London Fire Brigade reported that the blaze has been successfully contained as of Friday.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence soon. The brigade emphasized its commitment to collaborating with its partners to minimize the disruptions experienced by the airport and surrounding community.

Efforts are underway to return operations at Heathrow Airport to normalcy, with ongoing support being provided to affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

