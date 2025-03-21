Heathrow Airport Reopens After Substation Fire
A fire at an electricity substation in Hayes caused the shutdown of London's Heathrow Airport. The London Fire Brigade has contained the fire and will conduct an investigation while working with partners to minimize disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:45 IST
A fire erupted in an electricity substation located in Hayes, causing significant disruptions at Britain's Heathrow Airport. The London Fire Brigade reported that the blaze has been successfully contained as of Friday.
Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence soon. The brigade emphasized its commitment to collaborating with its partners to minimize the disruptions experienced by the airport and surrounding community.
Efforts are underway to return operations at Heathrow Airport to normalcy, with ongoing support being provided to affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends
Global Service Disruption Hits Elon Musk's X Platform
SpaceX Starship Explodes: Disruption, Debris, and Determination
NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision
SpaceX Starship Explosion Sparks FAA Flight Disruptions