Heathrow Airport Reopens After Substation Fire

A fire erupted in an electricity substation located in Hayes, causing significant disruptions at Britain's Heathrow Airport. The London Fire Brigade reported that the blaze has been successfully contained as of Friday.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence soon. The brigade emphasized its commitment to collaborating with its partners to minimize the disruptions experienced by the airport and surrounding community.

Efforts are underway to return operations at Heathrow Airport to normalcy, with ongoing support being provided to affected communities.

