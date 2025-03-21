Left Menu

Zelenskiy Rejects U.N. Plan as War Solution

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed a United Nations mission as an unsuitable alternative to foreign troops or security guarantees to counter Russia. At a press conference, he stressed that the U.N. cannot shield Ukraine from Russian reoccupation efforts or Putin's ambitions.

Zelenskiy Rejects U.N. Plan as War Solution
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy firmly dismissed suggestions that a United Nations mission could replace the need for foreign military assistance or security guarantees to counteract the conflict with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv, Zelenskiy asserted that the U.N. was not equipped to protect Ukraine from potential Russian reoccupation or to deter President Putin from pursuing aggressive goals.

Zelenskiy's remarks underscore Ukraine's desire for more concrete security measures beyond international diplomacy, emphasizing the perceived inadequacy of a U.N. mission in the face of Russian threats.

