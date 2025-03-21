Left Menu

FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Giants Over Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating nine Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, for allegedly attempting to circumvent U.S. restrictions. These companies, placed on the FCC's 'Covered List,' are suspected of unregulated operations in the U.S., potentially threatening national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an investigation into nine Chinese companies, such as Huawei Technologies and ZTE, to assess their compliance with U.S. restrictions. The companies in question have been labeled on the FCC's 'Covered List,' suggesting their operations might pose a risk to national security.

According to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, these companies may still be operating within the United States under the belief that their activities fall outside the scope of the restrictions. This move marks the latest in a series of American actions targeting Chinese telecom and tech firms.

The FCC has issued Letters of Inquiry and subpoenas to better understand these companies' current U.S. operations. The investigation mirrors previous efforts to enhance Internet security following issues with China Telecom misusing routing protocol vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

