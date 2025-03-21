Peru's Interior Minister Ousted Amid Rising Crime Concerns

In a decisive move, Peruvian lawmakers have voted to remove Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez from office. This comes as crime rates continue to rise, sparking growing concerns across the nation.

The vote was announced through the Peruvian Congress's official X account, citing Santivanez's political responsibility for the situation and his inability to address the wave of citizen insecurity effectively. This marks a significant shift in the government's approach to dealing with national safety issues.

This removal reflects the increasing public and governmental focus on enhancing security measures and delivering effective solutions to combat the escalating crime in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)