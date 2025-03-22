Left Menu

Argentina Halts Telecom Merger Over Monopoly Concerns

Argentina's presidential office has temporarily suspended the merger of Telecom Argentina and Telefonica's local unit to prevent market concentration. The merger would have led to significant dominance in various telecom sectors, prompting government intervention to ensure fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:01 IST
Argentina Halts Telecom Merger Over Monopoly Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's presidential office has intervened to halt Telecom Argentina's acquisition of Telefonica's local unit, issuing a preventive measure against the deal. The decision responds to fears of substantial market concentration that could stifle competition.

Telefonica, based in Spain, planned to sell its Argentine operations to Telecom Argentina for $1.245 billion. The sale was part of a broader move to lessen Telefónica's footprint in Latin America. Argentina's government, under President Javier Milei, pledged to prevent any potential monopoly from forming, maintaining the suspension until further investigation.

The National Commission for the Defense of Competition advised the Argentine government to pause the transaction due to the potential market domination: 61% in mobile phones, 69% in fixed-line services, and up to 80% in residential internet in specific regions. Meanwhile, Telecom Argentina intends to continue its commitment to investing in telecom infrastructure, focusing on 5G and fiber optic network expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025