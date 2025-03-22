Stalled Talks: Italy's Debate Over Starlink Deal Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Negotiations between Elon Musk's Starlink and the Italian government have halted amidst geopolitical strains. Italy aims to ensure secure communication for officials, considering a five-year deal with Starlink's 7,000 active satellites. Political challenges arise, questioning foreign involvement amid alliances with the U.S. and EU interests.
Negotiations between Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink and the Italian government have come to a standstill due to broader geopolitical tensions. According to Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, discussions have focused on statements about Musk rather than technical details.
As Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government seeks to secure encrypted communications for its officials, Starlink remains a front-runner for the contract. However, the proposed $1.62 billion deal has sparked debate among opposition politicians wary of foreign influence, particularly from a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Under pressure from political allies, Meloni must balance Italy's U.S. alliance with European interests. Meanwhile, discussions may resume once tensions ease, focusing on what's best for national security, while Andrea Stroppa, Musk's representative, advocates for Starlink's interim solution before Europe develops its infrastructure.
