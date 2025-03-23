Left Menu

Fiscal Prudence: UK's Economic Strategy Amid Global Challenges

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves reaffirms commitment to fiscal rules amid economic challenges. Facing slow growth and high borrowing costs, Reeves plans to announce measures to meet fiscal targets. The government explores options like welfare cuts, civil service job reductions, and adjustments to Digital Services Tax, aligning spending with priorities.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:10 IST
Rachel Reeves

In the face of mounting economic challenges, UK finance minister Rachel Reeves remains steadfast in adhering to the country's fiscal rules. Despite global upheaval that includes sluggish growth and steep borrowing costs, Reeves is determined to keep public finances in check as she prepares for a crucial budget update this week.

Reeves' fiscal strategy has been tested by the brewing trade tensions between the US and other countries, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's import tariffs. As a result, the outlook for international trade has soured, prompting Britain to explore further austerity measures, including cuts to welfare spending and public sector job reductions.

With discussions ongoing about the UK's Digital Services Tax on tech giants, Reeves emphasizes the need for responsible fiscal management. As the country faces tough economic conditions, the government is tasked with prioritizing spending to uphold its financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

