France Commits €2 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine

France is set to provide €2 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, according to President Emmanuel Macron, who criticizes Russia's actions regarding recent ceasefire agreements. The aid package includes anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and drones to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant move, France announced it will supply an additional €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as stated by President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Macron condemned Russia for its interpretation and handling of recent ceasefire agreements, expressing concerns over the fragility of current terms. This development underscores France's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

The aid package is comprehensive, featuring anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and drones. These resources aim to enhance Ukraine's defense infrastructure significantly. The current exchange rate places the aid value at approximately $2.15 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

