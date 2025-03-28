Left Menu

Formula One's Data-Driven Bet on Fan Engagement

Formula One aims to enhance fan engagement through expanded betting opportunities. Utilizing its extensive data, the sport plans to offer more in-play betting options, expecting significant interest during the 2025 season. The initiative follows increased global fandom and aims to leverage data as an engagement tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:45 IST
Formula One is strategizing to boost fan engagement by leveraging its immense data pool to create innovative betting opportunities, according to Jonny Haworth, the sport's director of commercial partnerships.

With global fandom reaching 826.5 million, a 12% increase over 2023, Formula One is keen to capitalize on its data to offer in-play betting options. This move comes after partnering with ALT Sports Data to deliver real-time predictive analytics and priced odds, aiming to enhance interaction beyond traditional race viewing.

The 2025 season promises to be thrilling with 24 races, and the sport sees betting as a critical engagement tool. However, challenges remain, including team orders, regional gambling restrictions, and concerns about young fans drawn in by popular media like the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

