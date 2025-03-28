Formula One's Data-Driven Bet on Fan Engagement

Formula One is strategizing to boost fan engagement by leveraging its immense data pool to create innovative betting opportunities, according to Jonny Haworth, the sport's director of commercial partnerships.

With global fandom reaching 826.5 million, a 12% increase over 2023, Formula One is keen to capitalize on its data to offer in-play betting options. This move comes after partnering with ALT Sports Data to deliver real-time predictive analytics and priced odds, aiming to enhance interaction beyond traditional race viewing.

The 2025 season promises to be thrilling with 24 races, and the sport sees betting as a critical engagement tool. However, challenges remain, including team orders, regional gambling restrictions, and concerns about young fans drawn in by popular media like the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

(With inputs from agencies.)