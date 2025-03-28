Barcelona Dominates Wolfsburg to Secure Semi-Final Berth

Defending champions Barcelona demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 6-1 victory against VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final. This emphatic win secured their place in the semi-finals with a stunning 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

The match saw Barcelona leading 3-0 at halftime with standout performances from Salma Paralluelo, who scored twice, and Esmee Brugts, who added a brilliant goal. Their commanding lead was extended by substitute Claudia Pina and defender Maria Leon, who both scored free kicks.

The Spanish side now awaits a semi-final matchup against either Manchester City or Chelsea, with City currently holding a 2-0 advantage from their first leg encounter. The semi-final is slated to take place in April, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in Barcelona's Champions League campaign.

