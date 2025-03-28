Left Menu

Barcelona Dominates Wolfsburg to Secure Semi-Final Berth

Barcelona's women's team triumphed over VfL Wolfsburg with a 6-1 victory, reaching a 10-2 aggregate win in the Champions League quarters. Salma Paralluelo and Esmee Brugts led early with goals. Claudia Pina and Maria Leon added to the score, securing a semi-final spot against Manchester City or Chelsea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Defending champions Barcelona demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 6-1 victory against VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final. This emphatic win secured their place in the semi-finals with a stunning 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

The match saw Barcelona leading 3-0 at halftime with standout performances from Salma Paralluelo, who scored twice, and Esmee Brugts, who added a brilliant goal. Their commanding lead was extended by substitute Claudia Pina and defender Maria Leon, who both scored free kicks.

The Spanish side now awaits a semi-final matchup against either Manchester City or Chelsea, with City currently holding a 2-0 advantage from their first leg encounter. The semi-final is slated to take place in April, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in Barcelona's Champions League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

