PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

- Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal plans to leave UK after non-dom tax change - OnlyFans fined £1mn over inaccurate age-checking information

- Just Stop Oil to end direct action protests - EU watchdog to set punitive capital rules for insurers holding crypto

Overview - Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is preparing to leave Britain in response to a government crackdown on non-domiciled residents, making him one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs to move because of the tax reform.

- OnlyFans owner Fenix International has been fined just over 1 million pounds ($1.29 million) by the UK's media watchdog Ofcom over failures in providing accurate and complete age verification information for a site extensively used for adult content. - British climate activist group Just Stop Oil has said it is ending its protest campaign after its demand to end new oil and gas licences became UK government policy.

- European insurers will be penalised for holding cryptocurrencies under proposals announced by European Union (EU) regulators on Thursday, imposing their most stringent capital requirements ever on bitcoin and other digital assets. ($1 = 0.7727 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

