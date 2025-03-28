SEC Onboards DOGE Task Force Amid Overhaul

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is integrating officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), associated with billionaire Elon Musk. According to an internal email, received on Friday, DOGE members will be granted access to SEC systems as part of this collaboration.

This collaboration involves forming a liaison team to work with DOGE representatives, following protocols related to ethics, IT security, and system training. While DOGE officials will primarily operate through the liaison team, SEC staff have been advised to handle requests with care and consult the liaison team before sharing substantive information.

The incorporation of DOGE officials comes amid major changes at the SEC, including a significant staff reduction due to restructuring and buyout programs. The agency, under acting Chairman Mark Uyeda, is adapting to these changes while maintaining cooperation with new leadership influences, including Musk, despite past disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)