Blackstone Eyes Minority Stake in TikTok’s U.S. Operations
Blackstone is considering a minority investment in TikTok's U.S. operations. The private equity firm is in talks with Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic to reduce Chinese ownership of TikTok's U.S. business, spinning it into a separate entity with below 20% Chinese ownership.
Private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly considering a minority stake in the U.S. operations of the popular social media app, TikTok. According to sources, Blackstone is in discussions with current non-Chinese stakeholders, including Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, to explore the potential investment.
The move comes as part of a larger plan to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new entity, aiming to reduce Chinese ownership below the 20% threshold mandated by U.S. regulations. This strategic move would ensure compliance with legal requirements, while also keeping the app operational in the U.S.
Blackstone, alongside its partners, has emerged as a leading contender in this bid, reflecting the ongoing interest and complexities in the tech and investment sectors surrounding TikTok's operations on American soil.
