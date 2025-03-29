Left Menu

Blackstone Eyes Minority Stake in TikTok’s U.S. Operations

Blackstone is considering a minority investment in TikTok's U.S. operations. The private equity firm is in talks with Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic to reduce Chinese ownership of TikTok's U.S. business, spinning it into a separate entity with below 20% Chinese ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:09 IST
Blackstone Eyes Minority Stake in TikTok’s U.S. Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly considering a minority stake in the U.S. operations of the popular social media app, TikTok. According to sources, Blackstone is in discussions with current non-Chinese stakeholders, including Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, to explore the potential investment.

The move comes as part of a larger plan to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new entity, aiming to reduce Chinese ownership below the 20% threshold mandated by U.S. regulations. This strategic move would ensure compliance with legal requirements, while also keeping the app operational in the U.S.

Blackstone, alongside its partners, has emerged as a leading contender in this bid, reflecting the ongoing interest and complexities in the tech and investment sectors surrounding TikTok's operations on American soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025