Blackstone Eyes Minority Stake in TikTok’s U.S. Operations

Private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly considering a minority stake in the U.S. operations of the popular social media app, TikTok. According to sources, Blackstone is in discussions with current non-Chinese stakeholders, including Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, to explore the potential investment.

The move comes as part of a larger plan to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new entity, aiming to reduce Chinese ownership below the 20% threshold mandated by U.S. regulations. This strategic move would ensure compliance with legal requirements, while also keeping the app operational in the U.S.

Blackstone, alongside its partners, has emerged as a leading contender in this bid, reflecting the ongoing interest and complexities in the tech and investment sectors surrounding TikTok's operations on American soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)