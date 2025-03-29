USAID Under Siege: Drastic Cuts Amid Global Crises

The Trump administration announced plans to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), affecting thousands of employees and raising concerns over global humanitarian aid efforts. The decision comes despite promises of U.S. assistance following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

Senior officials confirmed that nearly all positions at USAID not required by law would be eliminated. The move throws many international aid efforts into turmoil, with thousands of agency staff facing termination by September. The State Department will absorb USAID's remaining functions, but no automatic job transfers are planned.

This sweeping change follows a court ruling that allows the cuts to proceed. Critics argue it undermines U.S. global leadership, inhibiting quick disaster response and opening doors for geopolitical rivals like China and Russia to fill the void.

