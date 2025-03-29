Left Menu

USAID Under Siege: Drastic Cuts Amid Global Crises

The Trump administration plans to dismantle USAID, a pivotal agency in global humanitarian aid, affecting disaster responses worldwide. Thousands of jobs face cuts amid political and administrative reshuffling. The decision raises concerns over the U.S.'s ability to maintain global crisis response, especially after recent earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:03 IST
USAID Under Siege: Drastic Cuts Amid Global Crises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced plans to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), affecting thousands of employees and raising concerns over global humanitarian aid efforts. The decision comes despite promises of U.S. assistance following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

Senior officials confirmed that nearly all positions at USAID not required by law would be eliminated. The move throws many international aid efforts into turmoil, with thousands of agency staff facing termination by September. The State Department will absorb USAID's remaining functions, but no automatic job transfers are planned.

This sweeping change follows a court ruling that allows the cuts to proceed. Critics argue it undermines U.S. global leadership, inhibiting quick disaster response and opening doors for geopolitical rivals like China and Russia to fill the void.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025