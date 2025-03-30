Space Giants Unite: Europe's Satellite Merger Talks Ignite
The British arm of Airbus has clinched a significant $194 million contract from the European Space Agency to design the landing platform for a landmark British-made rover set to descend on Mars in 2030. The development comes after the Rosalind Franklin rover's earlier plans were derailed due to geopolitical conflicts.
In a notable setback for Europe's space ambitions, a German startup's rocket test ended in flames. Aimed at initiating satellite launches from Europe, the rocket burst into pieces 40 seconds post-launch in Norway. Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket was notably the continent's pioneering orbital flight attempt.
In a major consolidation move, top European aerospace firms Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are in early discussions with EU competition regulators about possibly merging their satellite businesses. Though merely at the pre-notification stage, this initiative marks a step towards creating a unified European satellite entity.
