Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production
Pune-based battery manufacturer Replus plans to expand its production capacity to 6 GWh by 2025-26. This growth aims to meet India's increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, incorporating advanced technologies and automation to create industry-leading products.
Pune's Replus, a prominent battery manufacturer, announced an ambitious plan to amplify its production capacity from 1 GWh to 6 GWh, set to complete by the fiscal year 2025-26.
The expansion is strategically designed to harness cutting-edge battery technologies, catering to India's surging electric vehicle and energy storage system demands.
The facility's upgrade will introduce high-speed automation and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, ensuring sustainable and efficient production while minimizing the carbon footprint.
