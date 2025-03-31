Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production

Pune's Replus, a prominent battery manufacturer, announced an ambitious plan to amplify its production capacity from 1 GWh to 6 GWh, set to complete by the fiscal year 2025-26.

The expansion is strategically designed to harness cutting-edge battery technologies, catering to India's surging electric vehicle and energy storage system demands.

The facility's upgrade will introduce high-speed automation and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, ensuring sustainable and efficient production while minimizing the carbon footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)