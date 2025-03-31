Left Menu

Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production

Pune-based battery manufacturer Replus plans to expand its production capacity to 6 GWh by 2025-26. This growth aims to meet India's increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, incorporating advanced technologies and automation to create industry-leading products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:46 IST
Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune's Replus, a prominent battery manufacturer, announced an ambitious plan to amplify its production capacity from 1 GWh to 6 GWh, set to complete by the fiscal year 2025-26.

The expansion is strategically designed to harness cutting-edge battery technologies, catering to India's surging electric vehicle and energy storage system demands.

The facility's upgrade will introduce high-speed automation and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, ensuring sustainable and efficient production while minimizing the carbon footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025