Boosting Savers' Security: UK Raises Deposit Protection Limit

The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority has proposed increasing the bank deposit protection limit from 85,000 pounds to 110,000 pounds. This move aims to provide greater security to savers in the event of bank insolvency. The update reflects the current economic conditions and aims to reinforce public confidence in the banking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:42 IST
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England announced a proposal by the Prudential Regulation Authority to raise the protection limit for savers to 110,000 pounds in case of a bank collapse. This adjustment addresses those whose savings might otherwise be at risk.

Since 2017, savers in the UK have had their deposits protected up to 85,000 pounds. However, in response to changing economic circumstances and to fortify public trust in financial institutions, a revision of this limit was deemed necessary.

The proposal reflects a broader strategy to keep the banking system robust and to ensure greater security and stability for depositors amid economic uncertainties.

