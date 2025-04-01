Crypto Venture Under Trump Family Control: The Unseen Dynamics

World Liberty Financial has attracted significant attention after raising over $550 million, with the Trump family emerging as key beneficiaries. Governance terms have been criticized for favoring insiders, with the Trumps securing a substantial stake and financial benefits.

Following the Trump family's takeover, questions arose about potential conflicts of interest, especially as control shifted significantly, granting them a 75% claim on the token sales' net revenues. Despite being labeled a decentralized project, World Liberty's structure appears unusually centralized for a crypto venture.

Industry experts have expressed concerns over the arrangement, highlighting the Trump family's dual role as government regulators and significant players in a largely unregulated financial sector. These developments have spurred debates about the ethical boundaries of political figures engaging deeply in high-risk, evolving economic spaces.

