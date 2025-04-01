Left Menu

Crypto Venture Under Trump Family Control: The Unseen Dynamics

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance venture, raised $550 million, with the Trump family seizing control and a substantial share of the funding. The governance structure has shifted significantly, positioning the Trump family for major economic benefits, sparking discussions on potential conflicts of interest and centralization issues within the DeFi space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:43 IST
World Liberty Financial has attracted significant attention after raising over $550 million, with the Trump family emerging as key beneficiaries. Governance terms have been criticized for favoring insiders, with the Trumps securing a substantial stake and financial benefits.

Following the Trump family's takeover, questions arose about potential conflicts of interest, especially as control shifted significantly, granting them a 75% claim on the token sales' net revenues. Despite being labeled a decentralized project, World Liberty's structure appears unusually centralized for a crypto venture.

Industry experts have expressed concerns over the arrangement, highlighting the Trump family's dual role as government regulators and significant players in a largely unregulated financial sector. These developments have spurred debates about the ethical boundaries of political figures engaging deeply in high-risk, evolving economic spaces.

