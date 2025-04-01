Global Uncertainty Looms Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies is casting a shadow over the global economy, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Despite the unease, Georgieva believes a near-term recession is unlikely, although a modest downward revision in economic forecasts is anticipated.

In reflection on the ongoing trade tensions, Georgieva highlighted that consumer and investor confidence are showing signs of weakening, but the tariffs have yet to cause a dramatic impact. Overall, global trade continues to grow, despite the surge in protectionist stances and shifting trade patterns across countries.

Georgieva underscored the importance of stability and clarity in trade policies, noting that prolonged uncertainty could impede growth. While there is some optimism with increased collaboration among smaller nations, the impact on major economies remains mixed with nuanced prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)