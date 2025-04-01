Left Menu

Global Uncertainty Looms Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva addresses uncertainties created by U.S. tariffs under President Trump, indicating slight economic outlook adjustments but no imminent recession. She highlights global trade challenges, economic resilience, and the need for clarity on trade policies to minimize growth risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:51 IST
The uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies is casting a shadow over the global economy, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Despite the unease, Georgieva believes a near-term recession is unlikely, although a modest downward revision in economic forecasts is anticipated.

In reflection on the ongoing trade tensions, Georgieva highlighted that consumer and investor confidence are showing signs of weakening, but the tariffs have yet to cause a dramatic impact. Overall, global trade continues to grow, despite the surge in protectionist stances and shifting trade patterns across countries.

Georgieva underscored the importance of stability and clarity in trade policies, noting that prolonged uncertainty could impede growth. While there is some optimism with increased collaboration among smaller nations, the impact on major economies remains mixed with nuanced prospects.

