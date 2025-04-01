Left Menu

South Korea Prepares for Tariff Impact on Major Conglomerates

South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo announced urgent government support for businesses facing potential impacts from reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The meeting included leaders from major conglomerates such as Samsung, LG, SK, and Hyundai Motor, aiming to strategize against potential economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:44 IST
South Korea Prepares for Tariff Impact on Major Conglomerates
Acting President
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean government, led by Acting President Han Duck-soo, is taking swift action in response to the Trump administration's plans to enforce reciprocal tariffs. These measures aim to provide support to businesses likely hit hardest by the trade policy shifts, according to a report by Yonhap.

During a recent meeting with top executives from major conglomerates, including Samsung, LG, SK, and Hyundai Motor, Han discussed strategies to mitigate the impending economic impact. The government's focus is on crafting a robust support structure for these pivotal industries.

This proactive approach underscores South Korea's commitment to safeguarding its economic interests amid global trade tensions. The move comes as part of a broader effort to stabilize the business environment for major corporations facing international policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025