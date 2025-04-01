Tesla Faces Sales Slump and Controversy in France
Tesla's sales in France have declined for the third month, with a significant drop in first-quarter numbers. CEO Elon Musk's controversial political alliances have stirred backlash, impacting sales. Data indicates further market share loss to Chinese EV brands. Vandalism against Tesla cars is also reported.
In a concerning trend for Tesla, sales in France have plummeted year-on-year for the third consecutive month in March, marking the lowest first-quarter figures since 2021 for the electric car giant founded by Elon Musk.
The decline in sales comes amid controversy stirred by Musk's political affiliations, particularly his support for far-right parties in Europe. This political posture has compounded Tesla's sales challenges, with the brand registering 3,157 car sales in France in March—a stark 36.83% drop from last year. The total first-quarter registrations reached just 6,693 vehicles.
Tesla's market share in France fell to 1.63% for the first quarter, trailing behind Chinese competitors like BYD. Overall car registrations in France also saw a decline. These developments precede the anticipated release of Tesla's global first-quarter production and delivery data. Meanwhile, Musk has described an overnight fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome as terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
