Left Menu

Tesla Faces Sales Slump and Controversy in France

Tesla's sales in France have declined for the third month, with a significant drop in first-quarter numbers. CEO Elon Musk's controversial political alliances have stirred backlash, impacting sales. Data indicates further market share loss to Chinese EV brands. Vandalism against Tesla cars is also reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:56 IST
Tesla Faces Sales Slump and Controversy in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning trend for Tesla, sales in France have plummeted year-on-year for the third consecutive month in March, marking the lowest first-quarter figures since 2021 for the electric car giant founded by Elon Musk.

The decline in sales comes amid controversy stirred by Musk's political affiliations, particularly his support for far-right parties in Europe. This political posture has compounded Tesla's sales challenges, with the brand registering 3,157 car sales in France in March—a stark 36.83% drop from last year. The total first-quarter registrations reached just 6,693 vehicles.

Tesla's market share in France fell to 1.63% for the first quarter, trailing behind Chinese competitors like BYD. Overall car registrations in France also saw a decline. These developments precede the anticipated release of Tesla's global first-quarter production and delivery data. Meanwhile, Musk has described an overnight fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome as terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025