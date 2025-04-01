Tesla Faces Sales Slump and Controversy in France

In a concerning trend for Tesla, sales in France have plummeted year-on-year for the third consecutive month in March, marking the lowest first-quarter figures since 2021 for the electric car giant founded by Elon Musk.

The decline in sales comes amid controversy stirred by Musk's political affiliations, particularly his support for far-right parties in Europe. This political posture has compounded Tesla's sales challenges, with the brand registering 3,157 car sales in France in March—a stark 36.83% drop from last year. The total first-quarter registrations reached just 6,693 vehicles.

Tesla's market share in France fell to 1.63% for the first quarter, trailing behind Chinese competitors like BYD. Overall car registrations in France also saw a decline. These developments precede the anticipated release of Tesla's global first-quarter production and delivery data. Meanwhile, Musk has described an overnight fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome as terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)