ST Telemedia Expands with New AI-ready Data Centre in Kolkata

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is making a significant expansion in India with the launch of a new AI-ready data centre campus in Kolkata. The company revealed the initiative on Tuesday, stating an investment of Rs 450 crore for the project.

The facility will cover a 5.59-acre area and boast an IT power capacity of 10 megawatts. STT GDC India aims for the centre to go live by the second quarter of 2025, further strengthening its presence in the country.

With this new addition, STT GDC India now operates 30 data centres across 10 cities, bringing its total IT load capacity to an impressive 390 megawatts. The investment underscores the company's commitment to growing its infrastructure to meet increasing demands for data handling and processing.

