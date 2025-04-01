Left Menu

ST Telemedia Expands with New AI-ready Data Centre in Kolkata

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has announced the development of a new AI-ready data centre campus in Kolkata, investing Rs 450 crore. Spread across 5.59 acres, the facility will provide an overall IT power capacity of 10 megawatts and expands STT GDC India's footprint to 30 data centres nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:25 IST
ST Telemedia Expands with New AI-ready Data Centre in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is making a significant expansion in India with the launch of a new AI-ready data centre campus in Kolkata. The company revealed the initiative on Tuesday, stating an investment of Rs 450 crore for the project.

The facility will cover a 5.59-acre area and boast an IT power capacity of 10 megawatts. STT GDC India aims for the centre to go live by the second quarter of 2025, further strengthening its presence in the country.

With this new addition, STT GDC India now operates 30 data centres across 10 cities, bringing its total IT load capacity to an impressive 390 megawatts. The investment underscores the company's commitment to growing its infrastructure to meet increasing demands for data handling and processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025