Elon Musk Pushes for USAID Shutdown in Sweeping Efficiency Drive

Elon Musk's cost-cutting team is set to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Thousands of employees, including Americans working overseas, face termination. USAID functions will be absorbed into the State Department under a directive aligned with Trump's 'America First' policies, impacting global humanitarian efforts significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiative is moving forward with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to sources familiar with the decision. This development will lead to the termination of thousands of employees, including both local workers and international American diplomats assigned to USAID.

On Friday, notifications from Congress confirmed the impending dismissals, alongside the closure of international offices. Under President Trump's 'America First' strategy, USAID's duties will be integrated into the State Department, a move Musk's Department of Government Efficiency supports as part of wider administrative changes.

This initiative will impact over 10,000 locally-hired foreign nationals, as well as U.S. diplomats. Former officials noted the broader humanitarian ramifications, as USAID programs have been pivotal in offering aid across more than 60 countries, with significant beneficiaries including Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

