Elon Musk Pushes for USAID Shutdown in Sweeping Efficiency Drive

Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiative is moving forward with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to sources familiar with the decision. This development will lead to the termination of thousands of employees, including both local workers and international American diplomats assigned to USAID.

On Friday, notifications from Congress confirmed the impending dismissals, alongside the closure of international offices. Under President Trump's 'America First' strategy, USAID's duties will be integrated into the State Department, a move Musk's Department of Government Efficiency supports as part of wider administrative changes.

This initiative will impact over 10,000 locally-hired foreign nationals, as well as U.S. diplomats. Former officials noted the broader humanitarian ramifications, as USAID programs have been pivotal in offering aid across more than 60 countries, with significant beneficiaries including Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

