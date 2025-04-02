Musk’s Bold Move: USAID Shuttered in Dramatic Restructuring

In a sweeping move to streamline government operations, Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiative has led to the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Thousands of employees, including American diplomats and locally hired workers, are facing layoffs as the agency's functions merge with the State Department.

This decision, part of President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy, aims to redress perceived inefficiencies. The closure disrupts global humanitarian aid efforts, on which millions of people around the world depend. More than 5,000 programs are affected, impacting nations like Ukraine, Jordan, and regions including Gaza.

The move has drawn criticism for potentially violating labor laws and further escalating administrative tensions. Former USAID officials express concern over the abrupt termination's impact on international aid and its potential repercussions on U.S. foreign relations.

