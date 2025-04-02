Left Menu

Space Ventures and Brain Tech: Pioneering Beyond Earth and Mind

Currently, SpaceX's private mission led by Chun Wang explores polar orbit, NASA astronauts resume work post-mission, and Italy advances its satellite constellation while the US FAA scrutinizes SpaceX's Starship issues. Meanwhile, China accelerates brain chip trials, potentially rivaling Elon Musk's Neuralink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:28 IST
SpaceX

In a groundbreaking venture, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched the Fram2 mission on Monday, deploying four private astronauts, funded by Chinese investor Chun Wang. This polar-orbiting mission marks uncharted territory for human space travel, drawing a historical parallel to Norwegian Arctic exploration.

Returning from a nine-month stint in space, NASA astronauts are settling back into Earthly routines. Interviewed in Houston, astronaut Suni Williams expressed delight in re-engaging with terrestrial life and joining Boeing's ongoing projects.

Simultaneously, China is fast-tracking its human trials for a novel brain chip in a collaborative effort between a research institute and NeuCyber NeuroTech. This ambitious project could potentially outpace Elon Musk's Neuralink in patient data collection.

Italy gears up for phase two of its satellite constellation initiative aimed at bolstering both civil and military communications.

Finally, the US FAA closed one investigation into SpaceX's Starship explosion, while another remains underway, as SpaceX strives to advance Musk's ambition for Mars colonization despite significant setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

