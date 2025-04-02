Ukrainian Air Force Fends Off Massive Drone Attack

In a significant defensive effort, the Ukrainian air force announced that it successfully countered a large-scale drone offensive by Russia, launched overnight.

According to a statement released on Telegram, Ukrainian forces managed to down 41 drones. An additional 20 drones did not reach their targets, likely as a result of strategic electronic warfare measures deployed by Ukraine.

The statement, however, did not address what occurred with the remaining 13 drones, leaving that aspect of the incident unaccounted for at this time.

