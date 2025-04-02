Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Fends Off Massive Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 74 drones in a recent attack. They successfully intercepted 41 drones, while 20 more failed to reach their targets likely due to electronic warfare tactics. The fate of the final 13 drones remains unspecified in the official statement.

In a significant defensive effort, the Ukrainian air force announced that it successfully countered a large-scale drone offensive by Russia, launched overnight.

According to a statement released on Telegram, Ukrainian forces managed to down 41 drones. An additional 20 drones did not reach their targets, likely as a result of strategic electronic warfare measures deployed by Ukraine.

The statement, however, did not address what occurred with the remaining 13 drones, leaving that aspect of the incident unaccounted for at this time.

