EU Pushes for Expansive Trade Deals Amid US Tariffs
European Union Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the need for robust trade agreements following US-imposed tariffs. Costa highlighted potential partnerships with Mercosur, Mexico, and India while urging the EU to strengthen its global trade network.
In response to recent tariffs imposed by the United States, the European Union is seeking to fortify its global trade network. EU Council President Antonio Costa underscored the importance of establishing free trade agreements with other international partners.
Costa urged the European Union to ratify existing agreements with Mercosur and Mexico, while advancing negotiations with India and other significant global entities. These actions aim to mitigate the impact of US tariffs and bolster economic resilience.
The EU's strategy reflects a proactive stance in maintaining and expanding its economic alliances across the world, with Costa calling for decisive progress in international trade negotiations.
