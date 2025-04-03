Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow Join Forces to Revolutionize Broadband for CSPs

Tech Mahindra, a leading IT corporation, has announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to deliver innovative broadband solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The partnership will offer a comprehensive vertical solutions stack that focuses on planning, building, and managing networks, while significantly enhancing customer experience and monetizing services.

This collaboration utilizes Tech Mahindra's netOps.now platform, an integrated solution based on ServiceNow's TMT product suites, to streamline customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems. Furthermore, the solution boasts AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), open-source software systems, and intelligent automation to seize the growing 'Everything-as-a-Service' trend.

Recent implementations in Germany have demonstrated remarkable improvements, including a 20% reduction in fibre rollout time. As the telco industry faces increased pressure to modernize and improve agility, this partnership aims to empower broadband providers to deliver high-speed connectivity and foster global digital inclusion, said Atul Soneja, COO of Tech Mahindra.

(With inputs from agencies.)