Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs to Send Shockwaves Through German Industry

The U.S. has announced significant tariffs affecting German industry, potentially causing €200 billion in damage. Germany's major exports to the U.S. include cars, machinery, and pharmaceuticals. German industry leaders criticize the tariffs as harmful to global trade and warn of increased prices and potential job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:29 IST
U.S. Tariffs to Send Shockwaves Through German Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced far-reaching tariffs that are expected to considerably impact German industry, potentially resulting in €200 billion worth of damage, according to industry leaders. These new tariffs affect a wide range of product categories, including cars, pharmaceuticals, and machinery, with the U.S. being Germany's largest trading partner as of 2024.

Dirk Jandura, president of the BGA association which represents German importers and exporters, acknowledged the substantial effect of these tariffs, stating they are likely to result in increased prices and reduced sales. This stance comes after President Donald Trump declared comprehensive duties on global trading partners, including a 20% tariff on EU products and a specific 25% tariff for car imports.

Wolfgang Niedermark of Germany's BDI industry association, and Hildegard Mueller of the VDA auto industry association, have condemned the tariffs as a severe challenge to international trade systems, arguing that they undermine the principles of free trade and could have long-term negative consequences for global economic growth and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025