India's Ascent in AI: A Developing Powerhouse Positioned for Technological Triumph

A UN report highlights India's rise in AI investment and technology readiness, ranking tenth globally. The country showcases significant private investments and improved rankings in ICT and R&D. India stands out with government-backed initiatives to fortify its AI ecosystem, amidst concerns of job displacement due to automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:20 IST
In 2023, India has emerged as a significant player in the AI landscape, ranking tenth globally in private investments, according to a UN report. The document underscores India as a pivotal developing country along with China, embracing cutting-edge technologies and bolstering its readiness for frontier advancements.

The UNCTAD's 2025 Technology and Innovation Report reveals India's progressive leap in the global 'Readiness for Frontier Technologies' index, climbing to the 36th position from 48th in 2022. This climb reflects an increased focus on ICT deployment, research and development activity, industrial capacity, and access to finance.

However, as AI continues to revolutionize industries, it presents dual challenges: offering productivity gains and posing threats such as job displacement. The report urges investment in reskilling to ensure AI augments rather than eradicates employment opportunities, highlighting India's initiatives to nurture its AI ecosystem through government-led missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

