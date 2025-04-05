Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Amid National Security Concerns

President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Friday to keep TikTok operational in the United States for 75 more days. This extension aims to provide additional time to finalize a deal bringing the platform under American ownership, initially mandated for divestment by Congress due to national security concerns.

China-based ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, insists the platform is not for sale, despite interest from U.S. businesses. Trump's decision to extend the deadline complicates matters, as cybersecurity expert Chris Pierson warns that national security risks persist if ByteDance maintains control over TikTok's algorithm.

While public opinion on TikTok's ban has shifted, with fewer Americans in favor of the move compared to two years ago, concerns over data security remain a predominant reason for support. TikTok users, such as educator Daniel Ryave, view the extension as a relief, allowing continued access to valuable short-form educational content.

(With inputs from agencies.)