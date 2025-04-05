Left Menu

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Amid National Security Concerns

President Donald Trump extends the deadline for TikTok operations in the US by 75 days to negotiate a deal for American ownership, citing national security concerns. ByteDance's refusal to sell, combined with security risks of foreign-controlled data, complicates negotiations. Public opinion on TikTok's ban remains divided.

Updated: 05-04-2025 00:10 IST
President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Friday to keep TikTok operational in the United States for 75 more days. This extension aims to provide additional time to finalize a deal bringing the platform under American ownership, initially mandated for divestment by Congress due to national security concerns.

China-based ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, insists the platform is not for sale, despite interest from U.S. businesses. Trump's decision to extend the deadline complicates matters, as cybersecurity expert Chris Pierson warns that national security risks persist if ByteDance maintains control over TikTok's algorithm.

While public opinion on TikTok's ban has shifted, with fewer Americans in favor of the move compared to two years ago, concerns over data security remain a predominant reason for support. TikTok users, such as educator Daniel Ryave, view the extension as a relief, allowing continued access to valuable short-form educational content.

