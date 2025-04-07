Global Stocks Plummet as Tariff Fears Fuel Recession Concerns

The global stock markets are experiencing a significant meltdown as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans continue to intensify investor fears of a looming recession. On the opening of Wall Street, the S&P 500 saw a decline of over 3%, confirming its entry into bear market territory.

Market analysts express concerns over heightened uncertainty and increased recession risks driven by the tariffs. Predictions of Federal Reserve rate cuts come into focus, although high inflation rates complicate potential relief measures.

Global equity markets, including Japan's Nikkei and European shares, witnessed substantial losses, illustrating the wide-reaching impact of U.S. trade policies. Investors remain anxious about prolonged market instability without a clear policy shift from U.S. leadership.

