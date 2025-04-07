Apple Fights Britain's Call for Cloud 'Back Door'

Apple is vigorously contesting a directive from the UK government to develop a 'back door' in its encrypted cloud storage systems, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal has verified.

The American tech giant, maintaining its reputation for staunchly defending user privacy, referenced a prior commitment, insisting it would never embed such vulnerabilities into its systems. The refusal to concede to government pressure highlights the global debate on privacy versus security.

While the UK Home Office emphasizes stringent safeguards in its investigatory powers, Apple's legal contest remains confidential, inciting concerns over national security and the necessity of judicial oversight. The tribunal's decision to allow public awareness challenges the narrative of concealed legal maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)