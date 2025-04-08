Tri-National Crew Docks at ISS via Soyuz MS-27
The Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station, carrying cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim. The launch took off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome. The mission marks another milestone in international space collaboration.
A Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station, Roscosmos reported on Tuesday. The mission included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky and NASA's Jonathan Kim.
The spacecraft was launched earlier today from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a significant event in international space cooperation.
The docking highlights not only advancements in space technology but also underscores the continued collaboration between Russian and U.S. space agencies.
