Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as New CRO for American Markets
Black Box has appointed Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer in the Americas. Reporting to CEO Sanjeev Verma, Venkat will lead the revenue strategy and execution. He brings over 30 years of experience from global tech companies. Black Box's shares rose by 1.14% on this announcement.
Essar Group's IT subsidiary, Black Box, announced a significant leadership change on Tuesday, naming Jai Venkat as its new Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas. The appointment is effective immediately.
Venkat, who will be at the helm of shaping revenue strategy and its execution, is set to join the executive leadership team under the direct supervision of Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma.
CEO Verma emphasized Venkat's critical role in bolstering sales, solutions, and marketing to drive growth. Venkat, a veteran in sales and tech transformation, previously held notable positions at firms such as Allied Digital, Zones, and Infosys. Black Box shares increased by 1.14% to Rs 345.65 following this announcement.
