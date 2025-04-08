Left Menu

Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as New CRO for American Markets

Black Box has appointed Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer in the Americas. Reporting to CEO Sanjeev Verma, Venkat will lead the revenue strategy and execution. He brings over 30 years of experience from global tech companies. Black Box's shares rose by 1.14% on this announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:42 IST
Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as New CRO for American Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Essar Group's IT subsidiary, Black Box, announced a significant leadership change on Tuesday, naming Jai Venkat as its new Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas. The appointment is effective immediately.

Venkat, who will be at the helm of shaping revenue strategy and its execution, is set to join the executive leadership team under the direct supervision of Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma.

CEO Verma emphasized Venkat's critical role in bolstering sales, solutions, and marketing to drive growth. Venkat, a veteran in sales and tech transformation, previously held notable positions at firms such as Allied Digital, Zones, and Infosys. Black Box shares increased by 1.14% to Rs 345.65 following this announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025