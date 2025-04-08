Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as New CRO for American Markets

Essar Group's IT subsidiary, Black Box, announced a significant leadership change on Tuesday, naming Jai Venkat as its new Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas. The appointment is effective immediately.

Venkat, who will be at the helm of shaping revenue strategy and its execution, is set to join the executive leadership team under the direct supervision of Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma.

CEO Verma emphasized Venkat's critical role in bolstering sales, solutions, and marketing to drive growth. Venkat, a veteran in sales and tech transformation, previously held notable positions at firms such as Allied Digital, Zones, and Infosys. Black Box shares increased by 1.14% to Rs 345.65 following this announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)