European Pharma Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge, Prompting Calls for EU Action

European pharmaceutical companies warned the European Commission that U.S. tariffs could accelerate their shift away from Europe. The EFPIA, a leading trade group, urged EU President Ursula von der Leyen to take decisive action to prevent an exodus to the United States.

Despite being initially exempt, pharmaceuticals may face separate U.S. tariffs. The EFPIA argues that Europe's regulatory framework needs reform to promote innovation and secure intellectual property rights, cautioning against the increasing competition from the U.S., China, and emerging markets.

The recent tariffs and proposed EU countermeasures on U.S. goods highlight the intertwined supply chains for pharmaceuticals between the regions. With the U.S. as their primary market, European pharmaceutical giants stress the urgent need for strategic policy adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)